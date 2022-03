BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Six Woodrow Wilson High School student athletes sign their letters of intent to run cross-country and track and field in college. Here is a list of area of who put pen to paper on Saturday. Congratulations to the students, their families, and their school!

Collette Lindley – Loyola Maryland

Ashton Evans – West Virginia Wesleyan

Connor Cormack – Concord

James Grayton – Concord

Christian Saffouri – WVU Tech

Stanley Martin – West Virginia Wesleyan

