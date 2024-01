MARTINSBURG, WV (WOAY) – A second Democrat has officially entered the race for West Virginia’s open seat in the U.S. Senate.

Zach Shrewsbury filed his paperwork with the West Virginia Secretary of State today. He announced that he was running last year.

He joins the mayor of Wheeling, Danny Elliott, in the Democratic primary.

They are running for Joe Manchin’s seat, who announced that he would not seek re-election.

Related