Shoppers flock to Kohl’s early for Black Friday

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Black Friday shopping kicked off this morning with precautions in place for those opting to do their shopping in person.

Kohl’s announced its corporate plans for Black Friday almost one month ago. Increased health and social distancing measures were implemented to offer a safe shopping experience. Everything was safely in place when the doors opened at 5 a.m. this morning.

“Everything was safe,” said Black Friday Shopper Kathy Hawkins. “I do infection control, so I would be watching for that and everything, wiping down their carts, social distancing, wearing masks. All precautions were being taken here.”

As has been the norm in West Virginia for months, facemasks were required indoors. Social distancing was also present, even before customers entered into Kohls.

“I think it’s fine,” said Black Friday Shopper Trista Lafferty. “Wear your mask, hand sanitize. Just follow precautions and you should be ok. I saw plenty of staff wiping down carts and counters and there was hand sanitizer everywhere. I think they’re doing a good job. We take precautions and we felt pretty safe.”

With a multitude of online options, early crowds were lighter than in years past, but started to pick up as the morning progressed.

“A whole lot less crowded,” Hawkins said. “I think a lot of people this year are doing it online versus coming out. So actually, we were in and out much faster than we’ve been in previous years.”

And it couldn’t be a successful Black Friday without getting what you came for.

“Towels,” Lafferty said. “Every year.

“We’ve got to buy the towels.”