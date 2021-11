WOAY – As the 2021 high school soccer season finishes this week in West Virginia, WOAY Sports looks back at the four area squads to win sectional championships.

PikeView boys, Shady Spring girls, and both Woodrow Wilson teams all went through different paths to claim their respective titles; the Panthers, for instance, won their section for a second straight year.

The state tournament begins this Friday at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex in Beckley.

