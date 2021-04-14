Sheets Automotive Team of the Week – Independence Wrestling

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – With all the chaos of the last 13 months caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Independence has been able to maintain its status as a perennial high school wrestling contender.

The Patriots not only won the AA Region 3 team championship Saturday in Coal City, but all 14 grapplers clinched individual berths at the state tournament; seven won titles in their respective classes.

It’s been several years since Independence enjoyed a string of consecutive state team championships, and this year’s team is using the successes of those past teams as motivation to forge their own legacy. Head coach Jeremy Hart has stressed the importance of individuals focusing on their own matches, and the team points standings will be a reflection of that.

The Class AA/A state matches are set for Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22 in Huntington. The Class AAA bouts are next Monday & Tuesday.

