Sheets Automotive Athletes of the Week – The Goodson Brothers

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – The Goodson brothers first played on the same team in Pony League baseball.

“We didn’t really get along too much at that point in life, so we kind of argued a lot,” said Atticus, a senior running back and defensive back.

Now it’s safe to say they don’t mind playing on the same squad.

“We just get along, do about everything together and just have fun,” Atticus said.

While Atticus and Cyrus, a junior wide receiver and defensive back, both take their sports seriously, fun is a key element of the Goodson experience.

“They’re goofballs, but when those light switches come on, they come on now. They come to play,” said Independence head coach John H. Lilly.

And when those lights do come on, it’s a terrifying sight for opposing teams everywhere. Against Shady Spring, the brothers combined for over 400 yards of total offense and 7 touchdowns.

But while they’re happy to share the spotlight now, the sibling rivalry will never fully go away.

“Whoever gets the better get game gets to talk more trash, but he never wins that battle anyways,” said Cyrus with a laugh.

