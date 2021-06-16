Sheets Automotive Athletes of the Week – State Track Champions

WOAY – Southern West Virginia had three student-athletes take home individual gold medals from this weekend’s state track & field championships in Charleston.

Westside’s Daniel Reed won the Boys AA high jump title, as the only participant to clear six feet. Nicholas County’s Natalie Barr made up ground in the final stretch to win the Girls AA 800 meters, while Bluefield’s Jacorian Green won the Boys AA 200 meters in a photo finish.

All three also placed in the top six of additional events; Reed, for instance, was runner-up in the long jump.

