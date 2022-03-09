Sheets Automotive Athletes of the Week – 2022 State Wrestling Champions

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – On this edition of Athletes of the Week, WOAY Sports looks back at three Raleigh County grapplers who won individual state championships last weekend in Huntington.

Independence’s Dillon Perdue and Colten Caron both went to overtime in their respective bouts, but the two Patriots each won in sudden victory; Perdue successfully defended his 106 championship from 2021.

Woodrow Wilson’s JJ Bailes became the first Flying Eagle state champion since 1999 with his victory at 113. Bailes overcame an early deficit to win the championship as a freshman.

