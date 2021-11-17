Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Ryker Brown

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – After several years of contributing in multiple positions on offense, Ryker Brown has excelled in his first year as Bluefield quarterback.

The senior accounted for four total touchdowns as the Beavers overcame an early deficit to win 44-20 at Point Pleasant in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs. Brown notes how much the team has grown since the beginning of the season.

Bluefield opened the year with a close road loss at Princeton, then went a month before playing its next game, a loss to Graham. Going on a tear in the final weeks just to qualify for the postseason, Brown says the team is motivated to go one step better than past postseason efforts.

He is also enjoying the switch to quarterback, having succeeded Carson Deeb in the offseason.

Bluefield goes to North Marion Friday in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals.

Related