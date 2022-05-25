Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week: Jacorian Green

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – One Bluefield High School track star shined bright at the State Track Meet last weekend.

Jacorian Green not only beat everyone else on the track, but also, himself. The senior ran a personal best 22.49 seconds in the Class AA 200-meter race to defend his title. He was also a member of the Beavers’ team that won the 4×100-meter and 4×200-meter relay.

“I feel like I had a really good block start on my 200, so that really decreased my time for that PR,” explained Green. “In the relay, everybody’s first year, we all started at the same time. We had a lot of chemistry. We just kept practicing our handoffs and did the best we could.”

