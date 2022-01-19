Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Jacob Perdue

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – It’s been 32 years since Oak Hill boys beat Woodrow Wilson High School. That was until Friday, with the Red Devils’ statement 66-43 win over the Flying Eagles.

It was a playoff atmosphere inside the Fred Ferri Court. One player who didn’t shy away from the big moment was senior Jacob Perdue.

It’s not exactly a surprise–Perdue is the leading scorer for the Red Devils. He scored 23 points in the victory over Beckley and 13 points in a loss against Bluefield last Tuesday. After that loss against the Beavers, Oak Hill was more than up to the task in taking down the reigning sectional champs.

On a team that has plenty of contributors, Perdue is one of their biggest weapons.

#0 has seen his game evolve in many ways over the past few years. He may be seen as a threat from beyond the arc, but both he and his teammates say he’s much more than that.

With the halfway point of the season almost here, the Red Devils are hoping they can hold their ground in a competitive Class AAAA. No matter the outcome of the season, Oak Hill fans will always remember Friday night’s win over Woodrow Wilson. And when they look at the box score, they’ll be sure to remember the name of Jacob Perdue.

