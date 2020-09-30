Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Isaac Atkins

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – Liberty senior Isaac Atkins has seen many highs and lows during his time with the Raiders football program.

During his freshman year, Liberty went 0-10 before winning one game in 2018. The Raiders then won four games in 2019, and have equaled that total through four weeks of 2020, thanks in large part to quarterback Atkins.

The senior threw three touchdown passes and rushed for one more in the Raiders’ shutout victory Friday over Clay County; Atkins currently leads the area with eight touchdown passes. He says it’s encouraging to see hard work paying off after tough seasons in the recent past.

Liberty heads to Independence Friday in their third football meeting since the “Battle for ’76 Trophy” was commissioned. It will be WOAY’s Game of the Week on Fabulous Football Friday sponsored by Wendy’s of Southern West Virginia.