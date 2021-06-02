Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Haylee Byers

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – After the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, Oak Hill senior Haylee Byers has made the most of her final year of high school softball.

In a win last week over Riverside, she batted 4-for-4 and brought in a pair of runs, continuing a high level of play at bat. But it’s also in the pitcher’s circle where she’s excelled this spring.

With sectionals beginning this week, the higher stakes did not intimidate Byers in Tuesday’s win against Princeton; she recorded one RBI, scored multiple runs, and made a diving catch to deny the Lady Tigers a run-scoring opportunity.

Byers says not being able to play in 2020 has given her personal motivation to succeed on the diamond in 2021, and she is confident that Oak Hill can keep its momentum going. The Lady Red Devils play at Greenbrier East Wednesday in a sectional matchup.

Related