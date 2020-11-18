Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week: Dakota Stroupe

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield football finds itself in a familiar position, as they prepare to host a quarterfinal game Friday night.

One reason the Beavers are back in this position is the play of Dakota Stroupe in their first-round win over Clay County. The senior made significant contributions on defense in the game, including two interceptions; one of them was returned for a touchdown.

It has been a trying year for Stroupe personally, as his brother passed away four months ago. But Stroupe has found strength through his teammates and coaches and has continued to play at a high level in memory of his brother.

Bluefield is scheduled to host North Marion Friday night at 7:30.