NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – The Shady Spring Lady Tigers take Game 1 in a best-of-three set with the Wyoming East Lady Warriors.

The Lady Tigers won 6-0 Monday night on the road. Emma Cyrus went 3-4 at the plate, recording four RBI on the day. Pitcher Paige Maynard was lights out in the circle. She has not allowed a run in over 14 innings.

The series now heads to Shady Spring as the Lady Tigers quest to make it to the state tournament for the first time in a decade continues.

