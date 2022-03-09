Shady Spring returns to states, earns top seed

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring is three games away from defending its Class AAA state championship, and the latest step toward that goal was their 89-36 win Tuesday over Sissonville in a Region 3 co-final.

The Tigers started the game on the front foot and would keep that momentum throughout the night, with Braden Chapman reaching 1,000 career points in the third quarter. Shady Spring has been given the #1 seed in next week’s state tournament; they will face North Marion on Wednesday, March 16 at 5:30 PM.

Westside faced Herbert Hoover in a Region 3 co-final held at George Washington High School. Although the game was close in the opening minutes, the Huskies would go on to win 83-47.

