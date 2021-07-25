Shady Spring hosts double-elimination baseball tournament

SHADY SPRING (WOAY) – Since Friday, Shady Spring High School has been hosting a double-elimination baseball tournament.

On Saturday, Shady Spring beat Oak Hill 12-7 to advance to the tournament championship game. The Red Devils quickly bounced back, defeating Greater Beckley Christian 6-4 to also clinch a spot in the final game.

Oak Hill and Shady Spring will play on Sunday at 1:00 pm.

Saturday Scores

Greater Beckley Christian 5, Woodrow Wilson 2 (highlights above)

Shady Spring 12, Oak Hill 7

Oak Hill 6, Greater Beckley Christian 4

