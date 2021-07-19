Shady Spring hosts basketball shootout Monday

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – With the three-week summer practice period applying to all high school sports, Monday saw Shady Spring host a boys basketball shootout for 13 total teams.

Both varsity and JV squads were able to take part, with most teams coming from the area, but Tyler Consolidated also made the trip to Raleigh County.

Tigers head coach Ronnie Olson says he is pleased with the number of teams that were able to travel to play in the one-day event, and he says he is planning on holding a similar event in the fall for those who don’t play fall sports to get ready for basketball season.

