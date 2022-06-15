Shady Spring Head Softball Coach Donald Barnett steps down

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – The Shady Spring softball team had a memorable 2022 season that took them all the way to the state tournament for the first time in a decade.

They have some big shoes to fill next year with a lot of seniors gone, and now they will have a new leader at the helm.

Head Coach Donald Barnett made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday night that he is stepping down.

Barnett has been the head coach of the Shady softball team since 2014 and led the Lady Tigers to seven sectional championships in eight years.

