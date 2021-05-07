Shady Spring advances to AAA championship game

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring boys basketball is headed to the Class AAA championship game, following a 68-51 win over Winfield on Friday morning in Charleston.

Two days after their quarterfinal victory, the Tigers took the momentum on multiple occasions in the first half, leading 17-12 after the first quarter and extending that lead to 33-20 at halftime. They would continue to make shots in the third quarter of the 17-point win.

Braden Chapman led the way with 22 points, while Cole Chapman recorded 10 points; both twins also had seven rebounds each, and Cameron Manns scored 16 points. Ethan Kincaid scored 14 points to lead Winfield.

Shady Spring will face Wheeling Central Catholic at 5:30 Saturday in Charleston. The Tigers are going for a fourth state championship this school year, having already won titles in golf (both individual and team) and volleyball.

