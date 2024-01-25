Service Industry Nights at Southside Junction Taphouse

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- Southside Junction Taphouse in Fayetteville brings a new night to local service workers.

They’ll host Service Industry Night every Wednesday to give back to local service workers. These include bartenders, servers, cooks, guides, hairstylists, instructors, and essentially anyone who works in businesses that provide services.

All you need is to bring proof of your job, like a work id or a paystub, and you will receive special discounts on Wednesday nights from 6-10 pm.

Discounts you’ll receive include the following:

$2 domestic drafts

$5 craft beer drafts

$3 mixed drinks

Other bartender’s choice specials every week

A free side order of French fries with your first drink purchase.

A perfect way to end the night!

