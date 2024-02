Smithers, WV (WOAY)- Senator Joe Manchin announces funding for repairs to a local school.

The US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $1.5 million to the Fayette County Board of Education.

The Board of Education will use the funds to repair damages at Valley PK-8 school from severe storms and flooding that ravaged the area in August 2022.

Related