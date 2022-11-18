Senator Capito makes statement about FCC Broadband Availability Maps

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) makes a statement via Twitter regarding the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) draft broadband availability maps.

In May 2019, Capito joined Senate colleagues to introduce the Broadband Data Improvement Act (BDIA) to improve the accuracy of broadband coverage maps and better direct federal funds for broadband buildout.

These new maps result from the Broadband Data Act, which Capito co-sponsored and amended to improve the accuracy of broadband coverage maps.

“Following the release of the FCC’s draft broadband maps today, I have concerns with how they represent West Virginia’s coverage,” Capito states.

“These maps, which I have long advocated and also provided funds for, will ultimately play a critical role in our efforts to bridge the digital divide, which is why I will be continuing to work with the FCC to see that West Virginians are accurately represented on these maps.”

“In the meantime, please visit the FCC’s map page to make sure your address is accurately represented.”

Related