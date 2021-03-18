Senator Capito continues effort on broadband access

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Senator Shelley Moore Capito is continuing to work on rural broadband initiatives.

Captio, along with other senators in the U.S. Senate Broadband Caucus recently held their first meeting of the new Congress. Their goal is to focus on enhancing broadband service across rural America in future legislation.

“Two republicans and two democrats, we joined to really strategize on making sure the infrastructure bill is focusing on the underconnected and underserved,” Capito said.

According to the FCC, more than 30 million Americans do not have broadband access.