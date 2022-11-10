Secretary of State Mac Warner reports 826 new WV Business registrations for October 2022

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The WV Secretary of State’s office registered 826 new businesses statewide during October 2022.

Counties leading the state in total businesses registered for October were Raleigh, Kanawha, Cabell, Berkeley, and Monongalia.

Pleasants County led the state in the percentage of business growth at 2.21%.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported Raleigh County also experienced notable growth last month, registering 49 new businesses in October.

Across the state, West Virginia has registered a total of 12,731 new businesses in the last 12-month period from November 1, 2021, to October 31, 2022.

Summers County led all 55 counties with a 25.21% growth rate during the one-year time span.

To review growth by county, visit the Business Statistics Database.

