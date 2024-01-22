School delays and closures for January 22

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Due to inclement weather, multiple counties are having delays and closures on Monday January 22nd, 2024.

The following counties have 2-hour delays:

Kanawha County

Fayette County

Mercer County

The following counties have 3-hour delays:

Summers County

Greenbrier County

Monroe County

Webster County

Pocohontas County

Nicholas County

The following counties have closed for the day:

Wyoming County

The following counties will have remote learning for the day:

McDowell County

Raleigh County

WOAY will update the list as we are updated.

