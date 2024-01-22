School delays and closures for January 22

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Due to inclement weather, multiple counties are having delays and closures on Monday January 22nd, 2024.
The following counties have 2-hour delays:
- Kanawha County
- Fayette County
- Mercer County
The following counties have 3-hour delays:
- Summers County
- Greenbrier County
- Monroe County
- Webster County
- Pocohontas County
- Nicholas County
The following counties have closed for the day:
- Wyoming County
The following counties will have remote learning for the day:
- McDowell County
- Raleigh County
WOAY will update the list as we are updated.
