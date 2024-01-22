School delays and closures for January 22

Serena Davanzo
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Due to inclement weather, multiple counties are having delays and closures on Monday January 22nd, 2024.

The following counties have 2-hour delays:

  • Kanawha County
  • Fayette County
  • Mercer County

The following counties have 3-hour delays:

  • Summers County 
  • Greenbrier County
  • Monroe County
  • Webster County
  • Pocohontas County
  • Nicholas County

The following counties have closed for the day:

  • Wyoming County

The following counties will have remote learning for the day:

  • McDowell County
  • Raleigh County

WOAY will update the list as we are updated.

