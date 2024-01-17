School Closures and Delays for Wednesday Jan. 17th

By
Serena Davanzo
-

UP TO DATE INFORMATION AS OF 1/16/24 AT 11:30 PM 

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Due to inclement weather, multiple counties are having delays and closures on Wednesday January 17th.

The following counties have closed for the day:

  • Wyoming County
  • Raleigh County
  • Monroe County
  • Kanawha County
  • Nicholas County
  • McDowell County
  • Pocohontas County
  • Tazewell County

The following counties will have remote learning for the day:

  • Mercer County 
  • Summers County 
  • Fayette County

The following Colleges are having 2-hour delays:

  • New River CTC- Classes start at 10 am
  • WVU Tech- Classes start at 10 am

WOAY will update the list as we are updated.

