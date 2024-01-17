School Closures and Delays for Wednesday Jan. 17th

UP TO DATE INFORMATION AS OF 1/16/24 AT 11:30 PM
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Due to inclement weather, multiple counties are having delays and closures on Wednesday January 17th.
The following counties have closed for the day:
- Wyoming County
- Raleigh County
- Monroe County
- Kanawha County
- Nicholas County
- McDowell County
- Pocohontas County
- Tazewell County
The following counties will have remote learning for the day:
- Mercer County
- Summers County
- Fayette County
The following Colleges are having 2-hour delays:
- New River CTC- Classes start at 10 am
- WVU Tech- Classes start at 10 am
WOAY will update the list as we are updated.
