School Closures and Delays for Wednesday Jan. 17th

UP TO DATE INFORMATION AS OF 1/16/24 AT 11:30 PM

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Due to inclement weather, multiple counties are having delays and closures on Wednesday January 17th.

The following counties have closed for the day:

Wyoming County

Raleigh County

Monroe County

Kanawha County

Nicholas County

McDowell County

Pocohontas County

Tazewell County

The following counties will have remote learning for the day:

Mercer County

Summers County

Fayette County

The following Colleges are having 2-hour delays:

New River CTC- Classes start at 10 am

WVU Tech- Classes start at 10 am

WOAY will update the list as we are updated.

Related