Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Insulin is becoming more affordable for millions of people living with diabetes.

Sanofi’s Lantus, the most widely prescribed insulin in the United States, is now $35 a month for several patients.

In 2023, the nation’s two other major insulin manufacturers, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, also reduced their insulin prices.

About 8.5 million Americans rely on insulin to survive, and as many as 25 percent of patients haven’t been able to afford their medicine.

