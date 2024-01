WOAY’s Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sheets Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, goes to Bluefield’s own, RJ Hairston for his 3-game performance this past week. Bluefield went 3-0 in those games as Hairston added 20 points, 20 points, 16 points, and 10 rebounds.

Sports Director Kayvon Ezami went full-screen breakdown to show how Hairston impacts that game in numerous ways.

