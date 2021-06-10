Ridge Runners win, but Miners & Whistlepigs rained out on Wednesday

WOAY – After losing 14-7 at Burlington on Tuesday, the Bluefield Ridge Runners responded with a 6-3 road win on Wednesday to split the two-game series.

Bluefield scored two runs in both the second and third innings, while holding off multiple rally attempts from the Sock Puppets. The Ridge Runners return to Bowen Field Thursday and Friday for two games with the Danville Otterbots.

While the Ridge Runners were able to play nine-inning games both Tuesday and Wednesday, it was a different story for both the West Virginia Miners and the Princeton Whistlepigs. The Miners’ game with Chillicothe has been moved to Saturday in Beckley on as part of a doubleheader. The two squads will play in South Central Ohio Thursday & Friday.

The Whistlepigs’ game with Bristol on Tuesday was suspended and will resume on July 10. However, Wednesday’s regularly scheduled game was canceled and will not be made up. Princeton goes on the road the next two nights at Pulaski. At 4-0, the Whistlepigs remain the last unbeaten team in the Appalachian League.

