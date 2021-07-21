Ridge Runners, Whistlepigs both rally for Tuesday wins

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – After both teams fell behind in the early innings, the Appalachian League’s two Mercer County clubs rallied for home wins on Tuesday night.

The Bluefield Ridge Runners found themselves in a 3-0 hole going to the bottom of the fourth, but slowly put together a rally to win 4-3. Eric Grintz had two RBI to lead the Ridge Runners, who will host the River Riders again on Wednesday.

Princeton also fell behind early to Danville, but quickly took momentum with a 7-3. After an Otterbots home run brought them to within 7-6, the Whistlepigs added four more runs in the sixth, going on to win 11-7.

The West Virginia Miners were also winners Tuesday, edging Champion City on the road 8-5. The Miners stay in Ohio Wednesday & Thursday before returning to Epling Stadium on Friday.

Related