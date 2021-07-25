Ridge Runners continue hot stretch with win over Road Warriors

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – With a 6-4 win over the Kingsport Road Warriors, the Bluefield Ridge Runners have now been victorious in five of their last six games.

With the Road Warriors leading 3-2 in the 5th inning, the Ridge Runners’ Kendall Ewell produced an RBI-triple to tie up the game.

Bluefield then exploded with 3 runs in the 7th to run away with the win. The team now sits at 22-21 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Princeton Whistlepigs travelled to face Johnstown City on Saturday and won 8-1.

