Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for the relocation of Beckley Area Foundation

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After a long time of being located in uptown Beckley, the local non-profit Beckley Area Foundation is expanding its roots and getting more space.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the organization’s new facility at 1210 South Kanawha Street. In a unanimous decision, the Carter Family Foundation awarded a grant to BAF to make the new facility possible.

In addition to helping the foundation spread its roots in the community, the building will go towards helping to further support its mission of charity, philanthropy, and improvement in the lives of the people of the Raleigh County community and beyond.

“With the organization relocating here we are seeing a lot of foot traffic that we would have never had at our previous location, the exposure is tremendous,” says BAF President, Doug Ramsden. “I just can’t over-emphasize the growth that we have experienced in the last couple of years and I can only see that continuing.”

Currently, the organization is over 500 individual endowments with the funds they have generated and have paid over $20 million to the community through scholarships and grant programs.

Related