Review: Marshall reflects on bowl loss to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, LA (video courtesy WCHS) – Hear from Marshall head coach Charles Huff & running back Rasheen Ali following Saturday’s New Orleans Bowl.

The Thundering Herd was involved in a back-and-forth contest with Louisiana for much of the night, but the Ragin’ Cajuns scored three touchdowns inside the final nine minutes to win 36-21. Marshall finishes the 2021 season at 7-6.

Huff says the game was another step for Marshall if they went to get back to a status of perennial conference contenders, especially with their move to the Sun Belt Conference coming soon.

