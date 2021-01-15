“Renegade Outfitters and ATV” preparing to open in Welch

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – A historic piece of property in Welch is being renovated for a new ATV business.

“Renegade Outfitters and ATV” will be opening on the corner of McDowell Street and Elkhorn Street. The business is hoping to take advantage of the consistent ATV market in Southern West Virginia.

“We plan on opening full retail sales,” said “Renegade Outfitters and ATV” Owner Sandra Blankenship. “We’ll have detail, 24-hour, 7-day a week towing. We will have repairs, we’ll have a full-time mechanic. And we will be open Wednesday-Saturday. We’ll just be doing everything ATV.”

“Renegade Outfitters and ATV” is hoping to open some time in February.