Regional softball champions crowned in Southern West Virginia

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – Two days after winning game one of the series, Greenbrier East softball returned home Wednesday to host St. Albans in the deciding game of the Class AAA Region 3 softball championship.

The Lady Red Dragons gained momentum in the second and third innings; while Greenbrier East would put together rally chances later in the game, St. Albans made plays down the stretch to win 8-2, clinching a berth in next week’s state tournament.

In Class AA, Independence softball established momentum early in a 15-1 win against Wyoming East in the deciding game of that series. Independence baseball had a chance to win a regional title Wednesday as well, but Bluefield responded from Tuesday’s loss to win 10-0. The Patriots and Beavers will play their Game 3 Thursday in Coal City.

In summer college baseball, the West Virginia Miners won 7-4 at Chillicothe, while the Princeton Whistlepigs posted five runs in the first, and four in the second en route to a 17-5 win over the Bluefield Ridge Runners.

Related