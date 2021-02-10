Ram men rally, Tech women roll on Tuesday

BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY) – Bluefield College men’s basketball overcame a 12-point deficit in the second half to defeat Tennessee Wesleyan 80-74 Tuesday night at the Dome Gymnasium.

Both teams would rely on success from three-point range, with Bluefield College making more shots from that range and recording a higher percentage. Jermiah Jenkins led all scorers with 22 points, while Stanley Christian recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon Shields chipped in with 17.

Both the men’s and women’s teams travel to Reinhardt Thursday for a conference doubleheader.

WVU Tech women’s basketball also won Tuesday, rolling past Carlow 99-51. The Lady Golden Bears were led by 21 points and 12 rebounds from Brittney Justice, while Whittney Justice also scored 21. WVU Tech will face Carlow again on Saturday in Pennsylvania; the men’s team visits Alice Lloyd on Thursday.