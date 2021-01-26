Raleigh General Hospital names new CEO

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh General Hospital has announced Simon Ratliff has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective Feb. 22.

Ratliff has served as CEO of Logan Regional Medical Center, a LifePoint facility in Logan, for the past two years.

“With more than a decade of hospital leadership experience, Simon has a distinguished and proven track record for strategic growth, operational excellence and community engagement,” said Cherie Sibley, FACHE, president of LifePoint Health’s Central Division, of which Raleigh General and Logan Regional Medical Center are a part.

“We are excited to welcome Simon to Beckley and look forward to the many ways our hospital will grow and expand access to care to the communities we serve under his leadership.”

Prior to his time as CEO of LRMC, Ratliff served the hospital as COO for two years. He has also served in various leadership roles at several other LifePoint Health facilities, including Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave, Arizona; Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center in Somerset, Kentucky; and Spring View Hospital in Lebanon, Kentucky.

“Simon is a seasoned leader with a strong passion and commitment to high quality, patient-centered care and a keen understanding of the healthcare needs in our region,” said Nancy Kissinger, chair of RGH’s board of directors.

“He is passionate about achieving our vision of creating a place where people choose to come for healthcare, physicians want to practice and employees want to work. We are confident he is the right person to step into this important role.”

Ratliff earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Midway University in Midway, Kentucky, and a bachelor’s degree in healthcare management from Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights, Kentucky. Notably, he has earned the esteemed Certified Professional in Patient Safety credential, which is the highest level of safety certification offered by the Certification Board for Professionals in Patient Safety.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new role as CEO of Raleigh General and continue the hospital’s legacy of excellence in serving our community,” said Ratliff.

“The future is bright for the hospital, and I look forward to everything our talented team will accomplish together in the years to come.”