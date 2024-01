UPDATE: Martin has been found.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County woman has been reported missing.

Dawn Amber Martin was last seen at the Raleigh County Courthouse two weeks ago.

She is five feet three inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She is 40 years old, and her hair color varies.

If you know about her whereabouts, call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s office at 304-255-9300.

Related