ARNETT, WV (WOAY)- Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a precautionary boil water advisory effective immediately at Arnett, from Naoma to & including lower Walhonde.

The water company has issued the advisory due to a broken main line that could have potentially contaminated the water supply. Experts have not tested the water as of yet to confirm or deny contamination.

For more information, contact Raleigh County Public Service District customer service at 304-683-4090.

Additionally, general guidelines on how to lessen health risks are available by contacting the EPA safe drinking water hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

