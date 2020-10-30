Raleigh County Prevention Coalition hosts virtual campaign for Red Ribbon Week

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Oct. 23 – Oct. 31, 2020 is “Red Ribbon Week.” The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition is hosting a virtual campaign to support those recovering from substance use disorders.

Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign. This year due to COVID, schools, community groups and organizations canceled in-person activities and found other ways to celebrate a drug-free life. The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition shared videos, photos and words of wisdom from recovering addicts on their Facebook page.

“I wish I’d known when I was ten years old what I was doing to myself,” said a recovering user in a Facebook video.

The iconic week began after the kidnapping, torture and murder of a DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985. For over four years he had been in Guadalajara, Mexico working undercover, with those efforts leading to the discovery of a multi-million dollar narcotics manufacturing operation in Chihuahua, Mexico.

“His family and friends started wearing red ribbons to commemorate his fight against drug abuse and the fight for the health of our youth,” President of The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition Dee Sizemore said.

To keep Red Ribbon Week mission strong during the pandemic, video testimonies can be found on social media. Other initiatives are also n place.

“This year we have a digital advertising campaign. We geofence all of the middle and high schools in Raleigh County. When someone comes in the premier of the school and is on their cell phone they are served an ad about Red Ribbon Week,” Sizemore said.

For more information on the campaign, visit Raleigh County Prevention Coalition Facebook page.