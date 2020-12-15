Raleigh County Courthouse receives improvement grant for $26,800

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Courthouse was granted $26,800 by the county commission towards improvement of its facilities.

The courthouse as had some electrical issues that the commission is hoping to improve with this grant. County Commissioner Rod Hedrick is excited about the possibility of adding modern technology to an older building.

“We’ve had some electrical issues at the courthouse,” said Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick. “We’ve reached out to try to find a grant that would help us remedy those improvements on the courthouse. We were successful in getting a grant so we went ahead and approved it so that we could get that moving along and get the courthouse updated on some electrical issues.”

The courthouse improvements will hopefully be complete by summer of 2021.