Raleigh County Commission presents Raleigh County Veterans Museum with 10k check

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Christmas came early for a local museum in Raleigh County.

This afternoon, the Raleigh County Commission presented Raleigh County Veterans museum with a check worth 1o thousand dollars. The check will go towards helping the museum stay in business during the pandemic.

“Being a small museum and we have to rise our money to sustain it, this was a great asset and we are very thankful,” Director Cindy Parker said.

If you would like to support the museum, you can donate by calling or visiting the museum.