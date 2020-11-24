Raleigh County Commission presents Raleigh County Veterans Museum with 10k check

By
Shakeria Hawkins
-

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Christmas came early for a local museum in Raleigh County. 

This afternoon, the Raleigh County Commission presented Raleigh County Veterans museum with a  check worth 1o thousand dollars. The check will go towards helping the museum stay in business during the pandemic. 

“Being a small museum and we have to rise our money to sustain it, this was a great asset and we are very thankful,” Director Cindy Parker said. 

If you would like to support the museum, you can donate by calling or visiting the museum.

