Raleigh County Commission grants request from Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department for PPE Equipment

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission agreed today to grant a request from the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department for $14,953.

That money will go towards Personal Protective Equipment for the health department. Health officials have abided by preventive measures, but are hoping for an upgrade in face masks within their environment.

“Some of the things that they’ve aske for is the N95 mask for nurses and so forth,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “First responders. It’s come to [over] $14,000. So, we’re going to purchase this for the health department.”

The health department continues to work to increase testing, in addition to advancing methods of contact tracing.