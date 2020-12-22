Raleigh County Commission delays bid approval for new sheriff office

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission delayed the approval of the bid for the new Sheriff’s office.

The county commission announced at their last meeting that the lowest bidder was Radford and Radford, but wanted to hold off on awarding the bid until after reviewing the details of the bid. The county commission met with the contractors this afternoon to go over the final details and will award the bid at their next meeting on January 5th.

“We delayed the approval and accepting of the bid for the lowest bidder,” said County Commissioner Ron Hedrick. “There are some issues that we need to work out with them and make sure that they have everything covered. We are going to negotiate with that and make sure that nothing was missed and they understand what the construction details are that they have to perform.”

Once the bid is approved in January the construction is expected to begin in the spring.