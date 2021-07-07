Raleigh County Commission approves $1.2 in funding for Piney View/Batoff Mountain Sewer Project

PINEY VIEW, WV (WOAY) – More than $1 million in funding is approved for a Raleigh County Sewer Project.

The Raleigh County Commission approved a request this week for $1.2 million from the American Rescue Plan going towards the Piney View/Batoff Mountain Sewer Project. The project will provide proper sewage to over 100 residents.

“The county has put up $1.2 million,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “It will run from Piney View School down Stonewall Road and out to the top of Batoff Mountain. It will cover approximately 120 residents there.”

Tolliver says that with the updated funding, the project will hopefully be underway in 2022.

