Rain Will Prompt Elevated Streams; Snow Follows

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV) Rain is underway from a storm that will lead to flooding in spots where water typically collects and small streams will likely overflow their banks.

RAINFALL AND FLOODING POTENTIAL: A total of 0.75″ is expected along Route 19 to 1.50 inches in the Greenbrier Valley before the rain ends between 4-8 a.m. on Sunday. The large river basins such as the New River, Greenbrier River and Meadow River will fall short of flood stage. The smaller tributaries that feed into these rivers such as Sewell, Piney and Knapp Creek are more sensitive to moderate to heavy rain in a short time and will likely rise very close to, if not just slightly above flood stage, late Sunday. Watch out for standing water near these smaller tributaries as you travel early Sunday (this justifies the Flood Watch in effect for the region).

SNOW: After 5 p.m. on Sunday, rain will transition to snow in most places. A coating is expected on the trees and grass in most spots, but the roads will stay wet. After 9 p.m. Sunday through daybreak Monday, snow transitions to drizzle below 2,500 feet with no additional snow accumulation.

The exception will be Cold Knob Mountain, Big Clear Creek Mountain and those elevations above 3,000 feet where snow will stay the predominate precipitation type and slippery roads are expected. In these spots of the western Greenbrier Valley and for Black and Gauley Mountain (to name a few) in western Pocahontas County, 2-3 inches of snow accumulation are expected.

WIND: After 5 p.m. on Sunday, the wind will be Northwest at 5-10 mph, except 10-15 mph above 3,000 feet.

MORE SNOW NEXT WEEK: Above 2,500 feet, a quick 2 inches of snow accumulation are expected Tuesday after 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesday as another front pushes southeast across the region from the Great Lakes. Below 2,500 feet (most of Route 19), a mix of rain and snow with just a coating on the grass is expected.

