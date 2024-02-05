PSC to host public comment hearing for Appalachian Power case on February 29

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Public Service Commission will accept public comments regarding a $37.2 million electricity rate increase proposal.

Appalachian and Wheeling power companies asked the commission to greenlight an update to their environmental compliance surcharge, proposing a 1.68 percent increase in residential bills.

If PSC approved the proposal, roughly 462,000 West Virginia residents would have seen a 2-dollar and 84-cent monthly increase on their electric bills beginning January 1.

The public comment hearing will occur on February 29 at 5:00 pm in the PSC hearing room in Charleston.

If you cannot attend the meeting in person, you can participate virtually or by phone.

For more information or to register to attend remotely, you can visit psc.state.wv.us.

Related