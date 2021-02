PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton senior Justin Young signed a letter of intent Tuesday to play football at Bluefield College.

Young, who says he will major in education, played a significant role for the Tigers’ defense as they returned to the Class AAA playoffs in 2020.

He was thankful for the chance to meet with Rams coaches in-person during the recruiting process, and says the opportunity to stay close to home played a factor in choosing Bluefield College.