Princeton’s Ethan Parsons wins Moss Award as state’s best receiver

WOAY – Princeton senior Ethan Parsons is the 2020 recipient of the Moss Award, given annually to the best wide receiver in the state of West Virginia.

Parsons led all area receivers with 862 yards and 12 touchdowns. He finishes his career with over 2,000 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns. Parsons recently received a preferred walk-on offer from Marshall.

The award is named in honor of 4-time Pro Bowler Randy Moss, who played at DuPont High School in the early 1990s. Previous winners of the award include Hedgesville’s Elijah Bell (North Carolina A&T) and Jefferson’s Christian Johnson (Towson).